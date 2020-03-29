Debra Saunders: Worst-Case Scenarios Aren't the Only Scenarios

I know I am not an expert — so I’ll go along with what doctors recommend. But I can still voice skepticism about dire predictions that the nation has to hunker down for many months, and I can wonder if a multimonth shutdown, which some officials are suggesting, will produce economic outcomes that are bad for human health and longevity.

And I’m open to news that doesn’t offer the worst possible information.

As of Wednesday, the mortality rate in the United States was about 1.5% — with a patient pool that largely was symptomatic. Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress he believes the coronavirus mortality rate is 1% — 10 times larger than the 0.1% rate for the common flu.

Bhattacharya sifted through studies, corrected for certain factors and came up with morality rate closer to one-half of 1% — but he won’t trust that estimate until there is a study to back it up.

That’s not great news, as it portends once-healthy adults hooked up to ventilators and vulnerable people in caskets. We’d all like the magic number to be zero.