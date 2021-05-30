Debra Saunders: Without Dirty Mining, You Can't Make Clean Cars

Before President Donald Trump approved the Thacker Pass Lithium Project during his last days in office, there was only one producing lithium mine in America, Silver Peak in Nevada.

If Biden is serious about America beating China in the race to produce the most EVs, Washington should be pushing for U.S. mining which China cannot disrupt.

So, is Biden walking back a pro-industry position helpful to his 2020 campaign now that he’s in office?

I reached out to the administration and was told the administration had no response.

National Mining Association senior vice president Ashley Burke argued that Biden’s ambitions are so big and the timeline to approve new mining so protracted that America must rely on imports for now. “The amount of minerals needed to ramp up production with the speed and volume that the administration has articulated is staggering, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the administration is looking to all available resources to meet those immediate needs. But immediate planning and needs, and long-term strategy are two different things,” she said in a statement.