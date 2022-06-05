 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANother VIEW

Debra Saunders: Will Russia's invasion of Ukraine spark the next world war?

For years, Jonas Ohman, who founded the Blue/Yellow NGO after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, believed the West considered Ukraine as “a nuisance.” He believed he understood the constant Russian threat to Ukraine, but the West underappreciated the danger.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sparked another “World War” and demonstrated the need to curb “an increasingly aggressive Russia,” Ohman told me. Ukraine has gone from being a nuisance to a shield.

“Roughly speaking, it’s go home or die,” Ohman said of Ukrainians in the Donbas and other parts of Ukraine under attack.

Ohman was in the Capitol last week to lobby members of Congress to keep sending aid so that his group and other NGOs can buy more equipment and weapons for Ukraine’s freedom fighters. His group, Ohman offered, can be more nimble and faster than the usual national security channels.

Blue/Yellow purchases helmets, night vision devices, medicine, vehicles, bulletproof vests, drones and clothing — tools and gear vital for a pop-up civilian army — delivered by convoys originating from Lithuania, which the Swedish-born Ohman calls home. It’s a scrappy organization for civilians fighting to maintain control of their future.

After many missteps in other policy areas — stoking inflation, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan — President Joe Biden is treading more carefully as he navigates a minefield.

His words have reflected the anger Americans feel watching as Russian troops have killed civilians and leveled cities and towns. Who did not agree with Biden when he said in Warsaw, Poland, in March that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”?

Wednesday, Biden laid out his goals in the region. “We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden wrote in a New York Times opinion piece.

At the same time, Biden offered, “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia.” And he argued that the war “will only definitively end through diplomacy,” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself has said.

Biden also pledged not to pressure Ukraine to make territorial concessions, as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently suggested. Good. Zelenskyy may choose to make concessions, but it is not in American interests to push for them.

Like many Americans, I thought that when Russia invaded, Ukraine would fold. I underestimated Zelenskyy, the Ukrainians and the effect of people like Ohman. And so did Putin.

Debra Saunders

Debra Saunders

Debra J. Saunders is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership. Contact her at dsaunders@discovery.org.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crapo: Sad irony: Now reportedly shuttered disinformation governance board lacks information

Idahoans have been rightfully concerned with the Biden Administration's brazen attempt to establish a federal propaganda panel under the guise of countering disinformation. If the Administration truly intended to counter disinformation threats to national security, it would not have established this so-called Disinformation Governance Board under a months-long veil of secrecy. This waste of taxpayer dollars and threat to free speech must remain shuttered.

Stapilus: Shifting goal posts

Opinion: Abortion this year, birth control next year. And the year after that, something else. That appears to be the agenda for the culture-social warriors in Idaho, after the likely overturning, sometime in the weeks ahead, of Roe v. Wade, which established a legal right to obtain an abortion.

Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

Opinion: The issue of student loan forgiveness is bubbling back to the surface of the national news cycle. This is not surprising given that midterm elections are right around the corner. It would be somewhat craven to assert Democrats are bringing the issue back up to win favor with voters in November. To be fair, this issue has been hanging around the national scene since at least 2015 and the Biden Administration has been considering some kind of forgiveness program since the President took office.

Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Opinion: Sometimes to gain a proper perspective on why weapon restrictions are necessary, even at the expense of people's freedoms, Republicans owe it to themselves to review their response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. At the time, the mass-murder weapon of choice was an airplane. Republicans responded with an avalanche of measures that, for the past 22 years, have restricted Americans' freedoms like never before.

Other View: Uvalde parents put their faith in a school police commander who lost his nerve

Opinion: A CNN reporter correctly confronted the Uvalde, Texas, school district chief of police on Wednesday, refusing to take no for an answer when Chief Pedro Arredondo repeatedly tried to sidestep the reporter and avoid answering crucial questions about last week's school massacre. Arredondo escaped through a door, after which the school district announced that it would arrest any reporter found on school district property.

