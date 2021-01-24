Debra Saunders: Will Biden Leave Little Sisters Free to Choose?

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden likes to talk about unity and his intent to rise above partisan rancor to heal the divisions that led a pro-Trump mob to swarm the Capitol on Jan. 6. Given his history of cutting deals with Republicans, I believe he wants to work across the aisle.

But a hail-fellow-well-met demeanor can’t paper over his party’s intolerance and readiness to use government as a club to beat dissenters into submission. Choice? That’s not for Little Sisters of the Poor — or at least it wasn’t last year as Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee and the Supreme Court ruled in their favor.

Let me back up and lay the scene. The Little Sisters of the Poor is an organization of Catholic nuns who want, as their mission statement explains, to provide for “the neediest elderly of every race and religion a home where they will be welcomed as Christ.”

Then they ran into Obama administration regulations that required most employers to include in their employee health care plans free birth control. The Little Sisters objected because they believe “deliberately avoiding reproduction through medical means is immoral.”