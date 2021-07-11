Debra Saunders: Who Will Prosecute the Prosecutors?

Fun fact: It took special counsel Robert Mueller less than two years to release his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election, dubbed Crossfire Hurricane. It’s been more than two years since then Attorney General William Barr named John Durham to head a probe into the origins of the Russian investigation.

One investigation resulted in a raft of indictments and convictions. The other, not so much, probably because Durham is more scrupulous than the Mueller team.

“We’re still interested in the results of John Durham’s investigation,” Steve Groves, a former aide to President Donald Trump now with the Heritage Foundation, told me. “And now that his investigation has lasted longer than the Mueller investigation, hopefully we’ll learn about his findings soon.”

For his troubles, Mueller can boast a long list of scalps. That might lead the public to believe his team uncovered massive wrongdoing in the Trump campaign. That’s not the case.

The March 2019 Mueller report found that Russia did try to tilt the presidential race in Trump’s favor, but the probe “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” That’s right: no collusion.