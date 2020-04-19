Debra Saunders: Whitmer to Michigan: Stay Home and Shut Up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — When historians look back at America’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, they likely will cite Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the best example of how not to contain a pandemic in your state.

The Democratic governor has turned her state into the heart of COVID-19 resistance. On Wednesday, protesters shut down the roads in Lansing, the state’s capital, in a protest dubbed “Operation Gridlock.”

Whitmer responded to the outrage of her constituents thusly: “I know that people are angry and that’s OK, and if you want to take it out and send it my way, if it makes you feel better, that’s fine. I support your right to free speech, and I respect your opinions. I just urge you, don’t put yourself at risk and don’t put others at risk either. I was really disappointed to see people congregating, not wearing masks. I saw someone handing out candy to little kids bare-handed.”

She did everything but brand her critics “barbarians at the gate” — unwashed hordes who stand against the good people who stay home and don’t make waves — when her provocative attitude and policies truly were a problem.

Consider the name of her stay-at-home orders: “Temporary requirement to suspend activities that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.”