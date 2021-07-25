Debra Saunders: Want to Solve Homelessness? Call a Cop

On the one hand, you can credit Newsom for not giving up and being willing to try new things to solve what many see as an intractable problem. He’s pushing for more housing units, and he knows that goal entails eliminating obstacles to building more housing in a state where NIMBYs rule.

On the other hand, it’s hard to see how Newsom gets to where he wants to be without pushing robust police participation.

And it’s hard to see how Biden following the same approach will decrease the number of homeless nationally — more than 580,000 in 2020.

In 2015, when I was working for the San Francisco Chronicle, I asked police on the homeless beat what they thought San Francisco should do to alleviate the numbers of street people. None of them suggested more permanent housing.

California’s vaunted tolerance has ended up enabling bad behavior and made the unthinkable ubiquitous.

The governor’s plan mentions “encampment resolution” — which doesn’t sound enough like encampment removal.

Offering housing units to people who won’t accept them doesn’t work for the general taxpaying public. Neither does acceptance of the sort of antisocial, self-destructive behavior that leads to blight.