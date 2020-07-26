Debra Saunders: Trump's Uneven Federal Response

It’s not a good look for a president to claim that the coronavirus is a state and local responsibility even as some governors and mayors begged for help and then to send federal law enforcement into a city that doesn’t want them.

If Trump believes in local control, he should keep federal agents outside of blue cities.

By sticking his nose where it is not wanted, Trump has fed the narrative that law enforcement provokes violence — when the 50-plus days of destructive Portland activism already made it clear that destructive protests erupt in cities that won’t stand up for themselves. It’s not the feds; it’s the weak mayors.

Having been tear-gassed with protesters Wednesday night, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told the crowd, “If they launch the tear gas against you, they are launching the tear gas against me.” Some fellow protesters chanted Wheeler should resign. Bummer. He probably thought that trashing Trump would win him a few allies.

Wheeler also blamed the feds for engaging in “urban warfare.” Fires were burning around the courthouse and vandals had breached a security fence. To some Oregonians, alas, the big problem was that federal agents weren’t wearing the right uniforms and nametags — not what the mob did to the halls of justice.