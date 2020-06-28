Debra Saunders: Trump Voters Not Dying to See Trump

At one point during the address, Trump told Tulsa that more testing means “you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow down the testing, please.’” That made the news. With 120,000 dead, he doesn’t seem to take the pandemic seriously.

A slowdown has not happened. Members of the president’s Coronavirus Task Force testified in the House on Tuesday that Trump never told them to slow down testing and they are working to increase the number of tests.

But there is no papering over Trump’s questionable humor and reckless decision to hold the rally as the U.S. death toll exceeded 120,000.

Trump is 74. Even if he wasn’t standing within six feet of his supporters, he should not have been in an enclosed arena with thousands of strangers. He’s the president of the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence also spoke in Tulsa. Yes, Pence flew to Tulsa separately, spoke before Trump and then left on Air Force Two. But he stood in the same breath stew that Trump entered. Two campaign staffers who attended the rally later tested positive.

If, God forbid, the president and vice president were to fall seriously ill, or worse, guess who’s next in line? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.