Debra Saunders: Trump Uses Persuasion, Not Force, in Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON — When President Donald Trump told Turning Point USA last July, “Then, I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” the left conjured up images of a dictatorial strongman tossing out dictates like candy, which was not a far-fetched notion given his erratic hiring and firing of White House staff.

Their worst fears have not been confirmed. With the coronavirus epidemic, Trump has chosen to govern with a light touch — allowing governors to decide whether or not to issue shelter-in-place policies — while many on the left have urged him to govern with an iron fist.

Last month, as he began to restrict nonessential businesses, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo complained, “This is a national pandemic and there are no national rules.”

In The New York Times, Ezekiel Emanuel, a health-policy adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden, wrote that Trump “needs to immediately order the closing of all schools and nonessential businesses and impose a shelter-in-place policy for the entire country.”

The left may have blanched when Trump restricted travel for noncitizens flying in from China, but their luminaries sure wanted Trump to order folks in Sioux Falls not to leave home. In Emanuel’s case, for as long as 18 months.