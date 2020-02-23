Debra Saunders: Trump's Own Criminal Justice Reform

For decades, a small cadre of reformers pushed whichever president occupied the Oval Office to use his pardon power more frequently and put a lid on draconian federal sentences that put low-level and midlevel offenders away for decades, even life.

The problem they face on the week President Donald Trump issued pardons and commutations to 11 nonviolent offenders is that they got their wish — except for the Trump part.

It’s odd because, in his fashion, Trump relates to the prison community, as was clear when the president presided over a graduation ceremony for 29 ex-offenders who participated in the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas Friday.

He didn’t speak down to the graduates, as politicians have been known to do. Trump spoke as if they were in the same boat: “To every returning citizen here today, I know that there are some in our society who want to tell you what you can’t do. They’re going to tell you what you can’t do. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to be here.”

Trump has a healthy distrust of federal prosecutors. Of course, most want to lock up bad guys to protect the public, for which voters should be grateful. But they often do so with a chilling ruthlessness.