Debra Saunders: Trump a Voice of Reason on Police Reform

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was the voice of reason in Washington Tuesday as D.C. Democrats were sowing division.

Before he signed an executive order on police reform in the Rose Garden, Trump had reached out to the families of black men killed by police or vigilantes and met with them privately.

Then Trump signed the order in the Rose Garden flanked by law enforcement leaders who support the administration’s reforms. When former President Bill Clinton worked with both sides on an issue, they called it “triangulation.”

Much credit goes to Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican in the Senate, a frequent Trump whisperer and a man who wants to heal the nation.

Democrats have united behind the belief that law enforcement — and by extension America — is systemically racist. Scott has a more sophisticated take on the issue.

Scott knows firsthand that black men are more likely to be pulled over and cited by police for minor or nonexistent infractions than white drivers — and he has made a point of educating fellow Republicans to the reality of “driving while black.”