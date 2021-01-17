Debra Saunders: Things I Never Told Sheldon Adelson

WASHINGTON — The knives were out for me in January 2017 when I arrived in Washington as the White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You see, I worked for what scolds liked to call Sheldon Adelson’s paper — and that was a no-no.

Adelson died Monday night, and I never got a chance to say this.

Had he given me marching orders? I heard that question a lot in 2017. In fact, I didn’t meet or talk to Adelson until 2018, when I introduced myself at an event ahead of the Jerusalem Embassy opening.

The “marching orders” question is one I never heard directed at the many other reporters in the room who worked for news organizations owned by billionaires. Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Mike Bloomberg founded Bloomberg News. Rupert Murdoch is the brains behind Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Even still, Adelson was treated as an outlier.

The big difference? Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson were out-in-the-open megadonors to President Donald Trump. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the Adelsons donated some $350 million to Republican campaigns and causes in 2018 and 2020.

So, I have been lectured by usually smart political observers who have told me that Adelson, more than the others, presented a troubling conflict of interest.