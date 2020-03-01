Debra Saunders: There Is a Double Standard, But Trump Has Staff Issues

Diehard Trump fans forgive his bad hires as the understandable result of a nonpolitician winning the White House. They don’t see a downside. But as Tenpas noted, most presidents have served in office before and can rely on a “network of aides who have helped them over the decades.” To the contrary, Trump is running the White House in “insular” fashion as if it is a “family business,” Tenpas added.

Except because the shop is so huge, Trump has had to reach out and hire unknown actors, some of whom may not have been as loyal to him as he wanted and many of whom he alienated as they put their reputations on the line in his service.

Consider Attorney General Bill Barr, who has warned Trump not to tweet about cases being handled by the Department of Justice. And still, Trump tweets about former adviser Roger Stone’s judge and jury.

Yes, White House aides should quit if they do not agree with his policies, and some did. But some stayed because they saw a duty to steady a volatile ship. And it seems some stayed to poke holes in the hull.

So the next question might be: Has Trump learned from his bad hiring choices? The answer to that would be yes. But he didn’t learn the most important lesson: that he needs to be more careful about his staffing decisions.