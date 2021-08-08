Debra Saunders: The Witch Hunt Party in the Looking Glass

Thanks to witness testimony, selfies and text messages, Cuomo has been revealed as a petulant overseer who demanded personal loyalty from public servants whom he customarily berated. He follows in the mold of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and former President Donald Trump; it should be noted that unlike Cuomo and former President Bill Clinton, Trump has not been accused of sexually harassing staff while he was in office.

The attorney general’s report found that Cuomo grabbed women physically and demeaned them verbally.

The women, as it happens, got so fed up that they risked their precious careers in a bid to end his.

After Trump’s 2016 victory, the left realized that voters had figured out that the party only objected to politicians’ groping and grabbing women when a Republican was accused, even on moldy, unsubstantiated claims.

Consider now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. As his sure confirmation loomed in 2018, an accuser emerged with an uncorroborated tale that when he was in high school, Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Christine Blasey Ford offered no evidence, just a conveniently timed story. Such accusations had not popped up during prior background checks of Kavanaugh.