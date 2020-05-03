Debra Saunders: The Silence of the Media Lambs

On Wednesday, Reade told the Times’ Ben Smith, who has covered this story like a pro, that the only network which had offered her an on-camera interview was Fox News.

Let me make this clear. Unless Biden killed someone in the 1990s, I don’t care what he did with a staffer decades ago, as creepy or loathsome as his behavior might have been. Maybe it’s true, but the time to talk was when the offense occurred. What matters now is how officials treat members of their staffs today.

Back to the media and the feminists with pitchforks.

Kavanaugh’s accusers were able to smear a man with unsubstantiated charges that crumbled under scrutiny — and still cable news aired and re-aired the smears. Many Democrats still speak as if Kavanaugh were guilty.

Now there’s newly released footage of a woman Reade has identified as her mother calling CNN’s Larry King to complain about her daughter’s mistreatment by a “prominent senator.” That is substantiation, not the kind that should hold up in court, but enough to generate a torrent of stories against a conservative.