 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ANother VIEW

Debra Saunders: The red-state badge of courage

  • 0

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens recently released perhaps the most tasteless political ad ever as he runs in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

The ad begins with the Republican hopeful, who resigned the governorship amid revelations of an extra-marital affair in 2018, standing with a shotgun saying, “I’m Eric Greitens, Navy Seal, and today we’re going RINO hunting.”

RINO stands for Republican in Name Only; it’s the insult that the Trump base uses against any conservative who criticizes Trump, whose endorsement Greitens has sought.

“The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” Greitens continues. “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Kris Ullman, president of the conservative pro-family grassroots group Eagle Forum, responded in a statement, “This horrific ad — suggesting that firearms should be used to hunt human beings with whom he disagrees — debases the right to keep and bear arms, dishonors law enforcement and the military, and is antithetical to conservative pro-life values.”

People are also reading…

I agree. I especially object to the former Navy Seal’s use of the word “cowardice,” which plays to the conceit of the MAGA crowd that they are courageous, the people they’ve cowed into silence are stalwart, and that those who dare utter that the emperor has no clothes are weak-kneed.

The fourth House Jan. 6 Committee hearing Tuesday showed America real profiles in courage — election officials who performed their jobs faithfully in the face of threats of violence, harassment and assaults on their hard-won reputations.

Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who voted for Trump, testified about Trump’s attempts to pressure him to work to decertify his state’s electoral votes for now President Joe Biden.

Activists stood outside Bower’s home, called him a pedophile and brandished a gun in front of his neighbor, he said.

“It is painful to have friends who have been such a help to me turn on me with such rancor,” a flinty yet vulnerable Bowers offered.

“Shaye” Moss testified that she and her mother, Ruby Freeman, two Black election workers, lived in fear after Trump falsely singled out Ruby for rigging the count.

They were driven into hiding by baseless accusations.

Chief operating officer in the office of the Georgia secretary of state Gabriel Sterling recounted walking an attorney through five or so bogus claims about election theft. The lawyer couldn’t argue on the facts, so he responded, “I just know in my heart they cheated.”

That’s not good enough. You don’t impugn the integrity of public servants, and you don’t proclaim an election rigged based on feelings.

Bowers recalled Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani telling him, “We’ve got theories. We just don’t have the evidence.”

That was shortly after the 2020 election. It’s now nearly a year and a half later, and Team Trump still doesn’t have actual evidence.

All they have is a warped definition of courage.

Debra Saunders

Debra Saunders

Debra J. Saunders is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership. Contact her at dsaunders@discovery.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Malloy: Delegation won’t follow Cheney’s lead

Opinion: It’s easy to write glowing editorials about Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has openly called out former President Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Stapilus: Ground zero

Stapilus: Ground zero

Opinion: June is when most of the Pride parades, around the United States and the world, are held, and there are a lot of them, hundreds at least. One list of the relatively major events affiliated with an international organization counts 152. The parade in Coeur d’Alene, on June 11, didn’t make the list. The Coeur d’Alene event was comparatively small and ordinary in its context. It got some attention locally, but little from people more than a few miles away - with some notable exceptions.

Crapo: Women's central role in Idaho agriculture

Crapo: Women's central role in Idaho agriculture

As agriculture production heats up in fields and communities across our great state, it is a good time to spotlight the leadership of Idaho women in feeding a hungry world and building Idaho into an agricultural powerhouse

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Crapo: Why did the IRS destroy 30 million paper returns?

Americans spend millions of hours and billions of dollars filing their taxes. At the very least the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) should open, read, process and protect what Americans send them. Unfortunately, a recent report by the IRS watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), tells us the IRS destroyed an estimated 30 million paper-filed tax documents without processing them.

Other View: Biden's move to make cigarettes less addictive is the right fight to have

Other View: Biden's move to make cigarettes less addictive is the right fight to have

Opinion: The Biden administration this week launched a broadside against Big Tobacco in an effort to break its hold over millions of Americans. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced it will seek a rule forcing dramatic reduction in the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News