Debra Saunders: The Lockdown Hazard

The evidence on cloth masks, Bhattacharya noted, is “very, very mixed” and “there is no randomized study that says that mask mandates will help slow the spread of the disease.”

“It’s very mixed evidence,” he added. “I don’t think it’s worth the fight we’ve had over it.”

What bothers Bhattacharya especially is how the chattering class blame people who got the disease if they didn’t wear cloth masks.

(My aside: Cloth masks are not supposed to protect the wearer, but those around the wearer. So go ahead and be smug for blaming the barefaced for getting sick because they didn’t wear cloth masks, but that attitude could create a false sense of security for the smug. I’ll wear one when appropriate, but six feet of distance is more likely to protect me. And still I could get it.)

Bhattacharya thought of other infectious diseases, such as HIV, and the work public health officials did to destigmatize illnesses and not blame those who are infected. It’s not an effective way to fight a disease.

“Shame,” he warned, “should not be in our tool kit.”

We live in a moment when Americans can assess their risk and how much they find acceptable. We take responsibility for ourselves, look out for the vulnerable and go forward.

