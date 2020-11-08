Debra Saunders: Susan Collins Beat the Lincoln Project

WASHINGTON — The long knives were out for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, had determined to beat the last New England Republican in Congress by tying President Donald Trump around her neck like an anvil. That was to be expected.

But also the Lincoln Project — a group of one-time Republican operatives who oppose Trump — joined Democrats in targeting Collins.

The group said it wanted to save the Republican Party, but then it went after the GOP’s finest. Fueled in part with big money from Democratic megadonors, they labeled Collins — who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and was named the most bipartisan U.S. senator by the Lugar Center in 2017 — a “Trump stooge” and charged she let Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell control “her voice.”

Before Nov. 3, every poll used in the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Collins trailing Gideon.

Like so many 2020 contests, the polls got her race completely wrong. Collins garnered 51.1% of the vote to Gideon’s 42.3% — majority support that kept her lead from being spoiled by Maine’s ranked-choice voting scheme.