Debra Saunders: Schumer's Threats to Justices Not Just Idle Talk

“For Justice Roberts to follow the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation of what Sen. Schumer said while remaining silent when President Trump attacked Justices (Sonia) Sotomayor and (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg, shows Justice Roberts does not just call balls and strikes,” Goodman said.

Goodman was mocking Roberts’ assertion during his 2005 confirmation hearing that judges are like umpires. “It’s my job to calls balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat,” he had said. At the same time, the Schumer spokesman equated Schumer’s threats to the justices to a February Trump tweet that asserted statements by Sotomayor and Ginsburg showed such bias that “both should recuse themselves” from Trump court cases.

Nice try. But what Schumer said is far worse than Trump’s idiotic assertion that Sotomayor and Ginsburg recuse themselves, because that will never happen. Whereas it is highly likely that Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and their families will be subjected to threats if they rule to curb abortions in Louisiana.

The Democrats’ decision to air unsubstantiated accusations against Kavanaugh — that he sexually assaulted a student when the two were in high school — showed an alarming disregard for the notion that an accused person is presumed innocent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}