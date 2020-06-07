Debra Saunders: Riots leave cities with just rubble, ashes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — Black Lives Matter and other radical activist groups like antifa want you to believe that the protests, rioting and looting will make America a better country with more social justice.

And the way that is supposed to happen is their top goal: Defund the police. Oddly, after all the pain and destruction America has seen because the police couldn’t keep the peace, their mission to defund police actually is becoming a mainstream tenet.

Thursday, former Hillary Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted, “Defund the Police.”

I am not defending what happened on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the neck of George Floyd for so long that Floyd died. Three other cops participated in the killing of a black man who could beg them to stop but could not move. It was murder.

If this had happened 20 years ago, one can imagine many defending Chauvin. They’d mention Floyd’s past criminal record on assault and robbery charges more than a decade ago, as the police union did. They’d note that the store workers who called the police to report his use of a counterfeit $20 bill also said that Floyd was “awfully drunk” and “not in control of himself.” They’d concoct bogus excuses for excessive force.