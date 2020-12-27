Debra Saunders: Regulations Take California Policies Nationwide

I was at Solyndra when the president came to town and rather baffled that any White House would think it a good idea for a president to ladle such lavish praise upon a company that had not turned a profit since its founding in 2005.

Two months earlier, PricewaterhouseCoopers released an audit that questioned Solyndra’s “ability to continue as a going concern.” And still Obama went made a pilgrimage to Solyndra.

The year after Obama’s visit, Solyndra filed for bankruptcy.

The thing about Solyndra is, taxpayers were furious about the arrangement. CEOs not so much.

DeVore said of the Solyndra model, “From a macro-economic standpoint, it will hurt the economy.”

The issue isn’t that the rare beneficiary goes belly up, but that Washington picks winners or losers poorly.

As Musk, a beneficiary himself of generous federal, state and local subsidies, told the Journal confab, he believes the government should “incent the outcome” but “not the path.”

Under the Solyndra model, there will be some benefits for big corporations that are in a position to take advantage of solar and wind power subsidies.