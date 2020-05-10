Debra Saunders: Public School Closures May Be a Big Mistake

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — Decades from now, historians will ask themselves why most of America’s governors shuttered public schools for months because of the coronavirus outbreak. Worse, America’s parents didn’t even complain.

Our future selves, if the country rebounds, will be baffled that an establishment dead set against homeschooling became so gripped with fear that it sent children in need of an education away from the schoolyard. And if we’re lucky, they’ll be astonished that the governing class gave so little thought to the damage the move was bound to do to vulnerable kids who face dim economic prospects without a solid education.

They’ll wonder why voters just went along with the scheme and why public school teachers didn’t fight to keep schools open because education is an essential service.

Obviously governors wanted to shield children from a disease that can be fatal, even if deaths from infected children are exceedingly rare. One death is one too many.

But ignorance and feelings of helplessness also can be hazardous to one’s health, and they can rob a young person of a promising future and sense of well-being.