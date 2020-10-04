Debra Saunders: No Winners in First Presidential Debate

Given a choice between a president who wants the country to remain open for business and a candidate who virtue signals in a mask, I’ll take the leader who doesn’t want the cure to be worse than disease and trusts Americans to choose their level of risk.

Lately Trump hasn’t done so well on COVID. He stopped reminding the public about risks to be avoided. He has said he is willing to override federal regulators if they won’t approve a vaccine when he thinks they should. Such rhetoric gives skeptical Americans reason not to trust a vaccine that only works if enough people take it.

Perhaps now that he has contracted the virus, Trump will take it more seriously. While his use of masks and social distancing has improved somewhat over time, and the president was tested daily, his example could serve as a cautionary tale.

I think the Russian probe was an attempt to undermine a duly elected president. I still don’t understand why the White House hasn’t held an on-camera briefing to expose the outrages associated with the investigation. But I do know why. Trump can’t or won’t lay out the case systematically and, he won’t share the spotlight.

We saw that during the first debate Tuesday night. Trump won’t prepare a careful case, as he prefers to bluff his way through an argument.