Debra Saunders: No News Is Bad News in the Briefing Room

The White House has to be one of the safest places inside the beltway to work. Someone takes your temperature before you can get through the gate, and again before briefings.

The correspondents’ association has negotiated with the White House to limit how many journalists safely can be in the room; 14 out of 49 seats are spaced for social distancing and rotated among interested outlets. Under this social-distancing regime, reporters cannot stand in the aisles.

Wednesday, there was a kerfuffle when Chanel Rion, a Trump-friendly reporter with One America News Network, broke the new regimen by standing in the aisle for the second day in a row. The correspondents association kicked her out of rotation.

On Twitter, One America News Network staff tried to frame the move as the liberal establishment squashing a conservative voice. It’s a happy conceit that has the network trolling for victimhood after Rion flouted rules that apply to everyone else.

Inconvenient fact: One America News Network was on rotation for a seat.