Debra Saunders: Mike Pence's Calm Conservatism

As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence knew moderator Susan Page of USA Today would ask him about the U.S. COVID-19 death toll, a higher rate than the documented COVID-19 deaths in most other wealthy nations.

Harris called the administration response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of the country.” She did not talk about how her ticket would address the coronavirus if elected.

Pence praised Trump’s Jan. 31 decision to ban some travel from China, which he claimed saved countless lives, cited the number of COVID-19 tests — around 115 million — that have been administered to Americans and the push to develop a safe vaccine.

Pence also recalled the area that has affected more households than the disease — the painful decision Trump made to shut down the U.S. economy at the behest of prominent task force figures, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. It was a sobering reminder of what the job and business losses the country has endured — and which Trump has sought to move beyond.