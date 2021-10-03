Debra Saunders: McAuliffe: Virginia is for Lovers, but Not Parents

“If anything is pulling down McAuliffe, it is Biden’s sinking ratings, along with the inability of the Democrats in Congress — to this point — to get their act together and reach a reasonable compromise,” Sabato opined. If Congress passes some big bills, that could help McAuliffe.

Youngkin’s ties to Trump could hurt the political novice, Sabato added, with “the large majority of Virginians who voted against Trump last November.” Youngkin’s call for “election integrity” doesn’t help, as it “has only served to tie him more closely to Trump’s Big Lie.”

Youngkin, however, has found a strong issue that can appeal to Virginians on the right, the left and the middle: Administrators and school boards have been tone-deaf to parents’ misgivings about educators’ use of classrooms as pulpits for their progressive politics.

During their second debate, Youngkin schooled McAuliffe on the need for schools to listen to parents’ concerns. He referred to a Fairfax County school board meeting at which some parents demanded that two sexually explicit LGBTQ books be pulled from high school libraries. The board ended up removing “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer” pending further review.

Youngkin’s take: “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”