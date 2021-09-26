Debra Saunders: License to Work: Dissidents Need Not Apply

“I dreamed of being a PI as a kid,” private investigator Joshua Gray told me over the phone. Now he is living the dream. At 44, Gray is a licensed PI in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Tennessee. He has built a business that investigates workers’ compensation claims, as well as disability and other insurance fraud. Some 90% of his work involves surveillance, he said.

In 2018, however, when Gray applied for a PI license in Maine, where he grew up, Maine State Police turned him down because his social-media criticism of a 2017 police shooting that left two Maine residents dead demonstrated he lacked “good moral character.”

Gray is suing Maine with the help of the libertarian-leaning Institute for Justice. “The government can’t deny you an occupational license because they think that your political speech is ill-conceived,” Institute for Justice senior attorney Paul Sherman explained. The Maine Supreme Court ruled against his client, who is taking the suit all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the age of social media, this sort of incident is likely to come up again.

Occupational licensing boards, Sherman warned, “routinely act as if the First Amendment doesn’t apply to them.”