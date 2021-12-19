 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions
alert
another VIEW

Debra Saunders: Kamala Harris Is a Liability

  • 0

Here’s a depressing thought. The three people most likely to appear at the top of the November ballot in 2024 are President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

If Biden, who turns 80 next year, declines to run for a second term, the net contest could be 2016 all over again, when many voters had to choose between two unlikable nominees, Trump and Hillary Clinton.

On paper, Harris, 57, looks better than in person. A former district attorney, state attorney general and U.S. senator — Harris’ resume would impress even if she wasn’t the first woman of color to hold those positions. She won every election in which she ran, until she ran for president in the 2020 election. What plays in Marin County, California, doesn’t necessarily win in Iowa.

(Harris became the first Democrat to drop out of the primary when the RealClearPolitics polling average put her in sixth place with 3% support.)

“She’s a very weak general election candidate,” California Republican strategist Kevin Spillane told me, and she has been very “lucky” in the weak opposition she faced as a candidate in California, where winning the Democratic primary usually means winning the race.

People are also reading…

Spillane should know. He worked for Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley, who narrowly lost to Harris in the California attorney general race in 2010, when Democrats for all other statewide offices won by double digits.

This season’s big year-end political story is about staff turnover and turmoil in Kamalaland. The Washington Post reported on her “dysfunctional” staff. Big guns have resigned.

Former Harris aide Gil Duran wrote in the San Francisco Examiner that the veep’s staff is bailing for the same reason he did after working for Harris for five months in 2013 — tantrums, turmoil, poor management and lack of discipline.

“She’s not well liked by the majority of people that had to interact with her on the Homeland Security Committee,” an unnamed department official told Dan Morain, author of “Kamala’s Way: An American Life.” The same source said that four Department of Homeland Security officials who were ready to support Biden publicly in 2020 backed off after they found out Harris would be the running mate. “For them,” quoth the source, “it seemed like she was always about politics, and not about the mission.”

In short, Harris comes across as phony.

Or as Spillane put it, “She doesn’t connect with people.” And not just because of the phony laugh.

When Harris ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003, she pledged not to seek the death penalty because of her personal opposition to it. When a gang member shot and killed San Francisco police officer Isaac Espinoza, Harris announced she would stick to her beliefs and not seek a capital sentence for the killer — before the funeral and without consulting Espinoza’s widow.

But then in 2010, when Harris wanted to be attorney general of a state where voters consistently support capital punishment, she promised to enforce the death penalty. So much for those deeply held beliefs.

Biden handed dicey issues including immigration to his second in a way that was supposed to boost her visibility. For me, that move confirmed a suspicion that Biden picked Harris as insurance against impeachment attempts. (There were voices calling for his removal after the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.)

The RealClearPolitics polling average puts Harris underwater by 12 points, with nearly 53% of respondents having an unfavorable view of her. Biden is underwater by 6 points.

When she ran for president in 2020, Harris didn’t even poll among the top three in her own state. Californians knew that Harris didn’t have what it takes.

No wonder her staffers are bailing from their plum positions.

As Duran wrote during the 2020 primary, “You can’t run the country if you can’t run the campaign.”

Debra Saunders

Debra Saunders

Debra J. Saunders is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership. Contact her at dsaunders@discovery.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stapilus: The college wreckers

Stapilus: The college wreckers

Opinion: So a group of extremists got themselves elected to a local governing board.

Is it really a big deal? What’s the worst that could happen?

Idaho View: Help wanted: A patriotic Idaho leader

Idaho View: Help wanted: A patriotic Idaho leader

Opinion: In Idaho’s case, distrust of the federal government is traditionally deeper when the White House is held by a Democrat. So it’s no surprise to see that 75 percent of Idahoans told Morning Consult they feel alienated from Washington, D.C., or that 59 percent believe the national government puts the interests of others ahead of them.

Brugger: In This Season, What Are You Waiting For?

Brugger: In This Season, What Are You Waiting For?

Opinion: In the meantime, I want to read your insight. Would you please comment on specific laws or public policy? Or explain the actions of others getting in the way of living your best life. Why is something a problem for you? The more important part is what, precisely, needs to be done about it?

Malloy: Houck touts experience for top elections job

Malloy: Houck touts experience for top elections job

Opinion: If you are worried about foreign hacking into Idaho elections, or integrity of elections in general, then you might take comfort in having a secretary of state who has a master’s degree in homeland security and is well versed in cybersecurity.

Crapo: The IRS needs reform, not more power

Crapo: The IRS needs reform, not more power

Opinion: The reckless tax-and-spend legislation under consideration in the Senate is riddled with bad policy, from job-killing tax hikes to overspending that will continue to fuel inflation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News