Debra Saunders: Joe Biden Meets the Press

“The media outlets are not covering the truth in the Flynn case or anything else because it will expose many powerful Democrats including Obama in the greatest and criminal abuse of power in the history of our Republic,” Powell responded in an email. “There are trillions of dollars at stake in the global Corruption they have created and enjoy.

“President Trump putting America and the American worker first jeopardizes and reduces their power and wealth. People must try to watch Biden and think for themselves. That the Left is even willing to put him forth as the candidate is terrifying. He’s a shell.”

I don’t see the news media’s soft treatment of Biden as part of a corrupt conspiracy, but I understand why Powell does.

The large media outlets only know how to look at the Flynn story one way. Flynn was the first casualty of the FBI’s Russia probe, and he pleaded guilty twice before he pleaded not guilty. So they can ignore special counsel Robert Mueller’s failure to uncover coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. And they are noseblind when Flynn’s defense attorney forces the release of exculpatory evidence, which the feds had not disclosed.