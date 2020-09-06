Debra Saunders: Joe Biden: Married to the Mob

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — In what The New York Times described as a “forceful rebuttal,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a speech Monday in which he said, “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

The former vice president also offered, “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Joe Biden is elected?

It took Biden and company months to figure out that voters are terrified of the violence they’ve seen in American cities in the name of racial justice. Hence Monday’s remarks.

For the record, Biden declared: “I want to be clear about this: Rioting is not protesting.” Still, in remarks that were supposed to show Biden has zero tolerance for mob violence, he stumbled.

Taking press questions, Biden brought up the murder of Portland resident Aaron J. Danielson, 39, apparently the handiwork of a Portland anarchist. Biden did not refer to Danielson by name.