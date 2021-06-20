Debra Saunders: Jan. 6 or June 2020

President Joe Biden released his National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism on Tuesday. A fact sheet on the measure cautioned that narratives about election fraud, the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and COVID-19 “will almost certainly spur” extremist groups to engage in domestic violence this year.

Biden remains fixated on the events of Jan. 6 — for good reason — and apparently oblivious to the violence committed during “social justice” rallies — for no good reason — over the summer of 2020.

Activists assaulted police officers, torched government buildings at great expense to taxpayers and destroyed the life’s work of small business owners, but the Biden Department of Justice clearly hasn’t made prosecuting offenders a priority.

A Department of Justice website lists the status of more than 500 individuals arrested on various Jan. 6 charges, such as “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.” Nearly 50 of the criminal complaints include weapons charges. FBI Chief Christopher Wray told the House Oversight and Reform Committee Tuesday he thinks the weapons included at least one firearm.