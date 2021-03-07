Debra Saunders: It's the End of the Ride

It was all very old school.

Which brings me to the other perception readers have shared — because the Biden team does its heavy lifting off camera, they see this White House as a sleepy backwater that probably feels like a vacation after four years of Trump.

Not even close. If you look at the briefing room today, you’ll see that a number of faces in the Trump press corps are gone. Some have been replaced by reporters who covered the Biden campaign, others have moved on to beats that don’t keep them on a news treadmill that runs nonstop.

After 30-plus years writing for daily newspapers, four years covering Trump and five weeks covering Biden, I am out of gas. Covering Trump was like riding a roller coaster, and covering Biden looks like a running a marathon after a roller coaster ride. Thanks for joining me on the roller coaster. I’m getting off here.

In case you’re wondering, I’m not sure what’s next — a return to journalism or something different. But first, I plan a month or two to sleep, read and recharge. Then I can decide about the next ride.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0