Debra Saunders: Inside the Maddening Crowd

Of course, the left was in a lather at the president’s apparent belief that he doesn’t have to follow rules that apply to others, such as couples that want a big wedding or locals who were eager to be there for the National Finals Rodeo, before it moved from Las Vegas to Texas.

So I asked the president of the United States if he believes he is subject to Nevada rules. No, Trump told me.

I asked Trump if he were concerned about getting COVID-19 in an enclosed space — after all, the president’s health is a national security issue. I also asked if he was concerned about his supporters getting the virus.

Trump responded that he was not concerned that he would get infected because, “I’m on a stage. It’s very far away.” Trump also said that he was more concerned about me standing too close to him. I laughed. I took his answer as a joke. Given the blaring background noise, I wasn’t sure he heard my question about supporters catching the virus.

Even before we spoke, Trump’s actions made it clear that he believes that his supporters are free to risk their health for the team.

I was at risk of catching the virus, so the issue was personal. I much would have preferred an event with fresh air.