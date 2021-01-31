Debra Saunders: If Schools Are Essential, They Should Be Open

Tuesday, the CDC released a study that found that with masking requirements and other mitigation efforts, Wood County, Wisconsin, public school transmission was lower than community spread. On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki poo-pooed that finding as particular to “rural” schools with different challenges than those in city districts.

Risk-averse Democrats can’t admit they were wrong to shut down schools. Biden won’t say it. His ostensible push to open most public schools within 100 days is a soft plan that puts off specific guidance and allows risk-aversion to rule the day. Because once you’ve convinced yourself that no-classroom instruction is safer, how do you open?

And you can see why. I mean, this is only about whether a generation of children is educated or stunted.

The 18 suicides of Clark County students since March? It’s unfortunate, but not enough to move teachers unions in Chicago, Montclair, New Jersey, or Bellevue, Washington.