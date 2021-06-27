Debra Saunders: Hunter Biden's Midas Touch

President Joe Biden clearly has no problem with his son Hunter Biden cashing in on the family name. It’s something Biden has in common with former President Donald Trump.

According to Forbes, Trump’s estimated wealth dropped from an estimated $3.6 billion in 2016 to $2.4 billion in April — which means he lost a fortune while in office. Conflicts nonetheless existed as Trump made it known that he kept track of which foreign dignitaries and political interests spent money at his properties.

While Trump bled millions those four years, Biden far surpassed the limits of a public servant’s salary. The self-styled working-class Democrat who used to talk about being one of the poorest men in the Senate earned more than $17 million while Trump was in the White House.

In 2014, when Biden was President Barack Obama’s point man to fight corruption in Ukraine, Hunter Biden found himself in the pay of a Ukraine energy firm. Burisma paid Biden, now 51, some $50,000 per month over five years — despite that fact that, The New York Times reported, the son “lacked any experience in Ukraine and just months earlier had been discharged from the Navy Reserve for testing positive for cocaine.”