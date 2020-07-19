Debra Saunders: Goya Boycott Doesn't Bode Well for Civil Society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — There must be no real outrages left in America if so-called progressives have nothing better to do than turn their collective rage on Goya, because the ubiquitous food company’s president went to the White House where he announced he was giving 1 million cans of chickpeas and another million pounds of food to American food banks.

The brute, Goya President Bob Unanue, had the cheek to praise America’s chief executive during a round-table with Hispanic leaders. Unanue said America was “blessed” to have a leader like President Trump who is “an incredible builder.” He added: “And we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country, that we will continue to prosper and grow.”

For the crime of having good manners and holding the White House in esteem, Democrats and activists started a Twitter campaign #Goyaaway to boycott Goya products.

“Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo’,” responded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Twitter.

Former San Antonio mayor and failed 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro tweeted: “Free speech works both ways. As long as he props up a man like Trump, many consumers will tell the company to #Goyaway.”