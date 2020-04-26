Debra Saunders: Goodman Offers Hope, but CNN Isn't Buying

The idea wasn’t to explore how a tourism mecca could open for business — as an actual news story might do. This was pure theater, reality TV dressed up as journalism — with Cooper mugging on camera, calling Goodman “ignorant” and at one point taking off his glasses and rubbing his eyes in a pose of exasperated disbelief, which made for a viral Twitter screenshot.

What’s especially irritating about Cooper’s preening-not-probing is his apparent belief that it’s his job to ridicule anyone who wants to open America for business.

If you’re worried about businesses never reopening, if you think about low-wage workers who don’t know how they’re going to make the rent and buy groceries, if you fear what’s next in this economic freefall, beware. You lack the due reverence owed to what CNN anchors refer to as “the science,” and you will be pilloried.

“The science” — the very term implies that science is a monolithic pursuit devoid of disagreement, which is a fantasy. Nonetheless, CNN talking heads see their role as high priests demanding conformity from nonbelievers.

By making an example of Goodman, Cooper has sent the message to thought leaders: Don’t tell people that it’s time to go back to work unless you want to be a target.