Debra Saunders: Epstein Case Still Used to Smear Acosta

Prosecutors in other jurisdictions, such as New York, where Epstein owned a home, were not bound by the Acosta deal, but none charged him.

Then, in 2017, Trump, now president, picked Acosta to be his labor secretary.

Only then did the Miami Herald take a long look at the Epstein saga and produce the 2018 series, “Perversion of Justice.”

Only after the story was hot news in 2019 did New York U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman indict Epstein for sexual exploitation with minors — between 2002 and 2005.

Cable news applauded Berman for taking action, more than a decade late. Acosta, the only prosecutor to put Epstein behind bars, was hounded from his job. For his troubles, Acosta got a bonus: a federal investigation into his handling of the case.

Guess what: The department found no prosecutorial misconduct, although it did say the plea deal constituted “poor judgment.” Considering what followed with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department, who can argue?