Debra Saunders: Democrats and their dirty tricks

Cynical Democrats have cause to rejoice.

They decry Republican voters who embrace GOP candidates who spout the lie that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

At the same time, they do their utmost to make sure big-lie believers win GOP primaries so that Democrats are more likely to win in November.

On Monday, Rep. Peter Meijer, a House Republican who voted to impeach Trump, warned that he could lose the primary in Michigan’s third House district thanks to Democrats’ funding of his MAGA rival, John Gibbs.

In 2016, Gibbs claimed Hillary Clinton stalwart John Podesta had taken part in Satanic rituals. He also believes President Joe Biden didn’t really win in 2020.

Tuesday, Meijer met the train he saw coming. Writing on Substack’s “Common Sense” the day before the election, Meijer warned that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (or DCCC) spent $435,000 in a “naked political” gambit, ostensibly to warn Michigan Republicans that Gibbs was “too conservative” — when really, “too conservative” is music to grassroot ears.

Talk about putting party interests over country. Democrats denounce Republicans who believe the big election lie as delusional and bad for democracy. Then they help the crazies win GOP primaries to make the general election field more friendly to their side.

It’s an ugly trend. In July, state lawmaker Dan Cox won the GOP primary for Maryland governor after the Democratic Governors Association poured more than $1 million into his campaign. The Democrats feared a win by Kelly Schulz, who had the support of the popular but term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox claims the 2020 election was stolen, so the chances of winning a state where, according to Pew Research, Democrat-leaning adults outnumber Republican-leaners by some 23% — they’re not good.

But then, Trump doesn’t care if his primary picks lose in November.

He just wants all the candidates to kiss his ring. And if his ring-kissers lose, he’ll say the election was rigged.

For their part, the Democrats feel no shame for their dirty tricks.

On Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press, the DCCC put out a news release attacking Gibbs as “a far-right extremist who was carried over the finish line in his primary only by the most fringe elements of his party.”

That’s inaccurate. Gibbs was carried over the finish line by fringe voters and dirty-trick Democrats. They think they’re so wonderful it’s completely fine for them to deceive voters so that they can pick vulnerable opponents. Where this approach prevails, every election becomes a choice between the lesser of two evils.