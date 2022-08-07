 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ANother VIEW

Debra Saunders: Democrats and their dirty tricks

  • 0

Cynical Democrats have cause to rejoice.

They decry Republican voters who embrace GOP candidates who spout the lie that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

At the same time, they do their utmost to make sure big-lie believers win GOP primaries so that Democrats are more likely to win in November.

On Monday, Rep. Peter Meijer, a House Republican who voted to impeach Trump, warned that he could lose the primary in Michigan’s third House district thanks to Democrats’ funding of his MAGA rival, John Gibbs.

In 2016, Gibbs claimed Hillary Clinton stalwart John Podesta had taken part in Satanic rituals. He also believes President Joe Biden didn’t really win in 2020.

Tuesday, Meijer met the train he saw coming. Writing on Substack’s “Common Sense” the day before the election, Meijer warned that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (or DCCC) spent $435,000 in a “naked political” gambit, ostensibly to warn Michigan Republicans that Gibbs was “too conservative” — when really, “too conservative” is music to grassroot ears.

People are also reading…

Talk about putting party interests over country. Democrats denounce Republicans who believe the big election lie as delusional and bad for democracy. Then they help the crazies win GOP primaries to make the general election field more friendly to their side.

It’s an ugly trend. In July, state lawmaker Dan Cox won the GOP primary for Maryland governor after the Democratic Governors Association poured more than $1 million into his campaign. The Democrats feared a win by Kelly Schulz, who had the support of the popular but term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox claims the 2020 election was stolen, so the chances of winning a state where, according to Pew Research, Democrat-leaning adults outnumber Republican-leaners by some 23% — they’re not good.

But then, Trump doesn’t care if his primary picks lose in November.

He just wants all the candidates to kiss his ring. And if his ring-kissers lose, he’ll say the election was rigged.

For their part, the Democrats feel no shame for their dirty tricks.

On Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press, the DCCC put out a news release attacking Gibbs as “a far-right extremist who was carried over the finish line in his primary only by the most fringe elements of his party.”

That’s inaccurate. Gibbs was carried over the finish line by fringe voters and dirty-trick Democrats. They think they’re so wonderful it’s completely fine for them to deceive voters so that they can pick vulnerable opponents. Where this approach prevails, every election becomes a choice between the lesser of two evils.

Debra Saunders

Debra Saunders

Debra J. Saunders is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership. Contact her at dsaunders@discovery.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Jim Jones: Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?

Opinion: Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading Covid-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a group of Covid-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Stapilus: Arkoosh and the TBI constituency

Opinion: In 2018, the Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general was Bruce Bistline, running to unseat Republican incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Sort of. He was really a placeholder candidate for the Democratic Party, filed in case Wasden had lost his primary to someone else.

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

Brugger: Is the system rigged? Yes!

In this season of discontent, I have spent time listening and reading about how changes in business operations have disadvantaged those with no extra income and no liquid assets. I have also been listening to YouTube videos by John Oliver, plus TED talks. I must admit the information I have gained stunned me.

Other View: Democrats don't care whether banning 'assault weapons' is constitutional

Other View: Democrats don't care whether banning 'assault weapons' is constitutional

Opinion: A week before the House of Representatives approved a ban on "assault weapons," a federal judge in Denver explained why such laws are unlikely to pass constitutional muster. House Democrats either were not paying attention or did not care because they view the Second Amendment as an outmoded provision that imposes no meaningful limits on gun control.

Other View: Communist China deserves to be disrespected

Opinion: Over the course of the year, people in this country purchased $504.9 billion in goods from Communist China, while Communist China bought only $151.4 billion from us. The result was a $353.5 billion bilateral trade deficit — by far the largest trade deficit the United States ran with any country. In fact, in every year since 1985 — the first year that the Census Bureau reported the U.S.-China trade balance — the United States has run a trade deficit with this Communist regime.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News