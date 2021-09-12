Debra Saunders: DC's Insatiable Urge to Splurge

Biden threw money at the virus, too. And now he’s throwing your money at everything else.

In 2019, the debt owed by every man, woman and child in the United States was some $49,000. Today, according to the Peterson folks, it’s $86,035 per person. Two years ago, every American carried the debt for a luxury car, without the car. Now you owe the equivalent of two luxury cars you don’t own.

Asked during an August press briefing if Biden was concerned about the growing national debt, press secretary Jen Psaki responded that the debt was “a concern when he came in, and he was left with quite a debt and deficit by his predecessor. But the President has proposed a plan and package that would be fully paid for by asking corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay a little bit more to make our country more competitive, and he feels quite comfortable with the fiscal responsibility of that.”

Beware: the likelihood that Democrats will pay the full freight of their package with higher taxes is small indeed.

Legions of lobbyists are working to chip away or eliminate Biden’s plans to increase the inheritance tax, raise corporate income taxes, eliminate popular loopholes and establish a global minimum corporate income tax.