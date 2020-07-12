Debra Saunders: Closing Schoolhouse Door Hurts Kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not recommended the general closure of public schools in the spring when panicked governors and local officials shuttered schools across the land.

These high-minded officials — read Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak — weren’t listening to “the science,” as they claimed. At the time, CDC guidelines recommended closing schools only after an infected person had exposed a campus or in areas of high infection rates — and then only for two to five days to clean and disinfect buildings.

But once the school closures began, they became the default response. American children were deprived of months of critical classroom time to teach them to read, to steep them in their history and help them navigate the physical world — with little pushback.

At long last Tuesday, President Donald Trump and the American Academy of Pediatrics joined together to snap institutional America out of the stupor.

The academy advocated that educators start the fall semester “with a goal of having students physically present in school” — a gesture meant to throw cold water on school officials considering distance education only in the fall.