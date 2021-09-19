Debra Saunders: Can't Recall -- What's Next for California?

Joe Rodota, a one-time Republican opposition researcher who left the party because of Trump, offered, “It’s very tricky in a blue state to run as a traditional Republican.”

For recalls to produce change, it takes an Arnold Schwarzenegger, for whom Rodota once worked.

In 2003, many critics wrote off Schwarzenegger as a celebrity candidate, but the moderate Republican was much more than that. “Part of the secret of Arnold,” Rodota told me, “was that he always really liked to be prepared.”

The actor knew the players, had campaigned for a successful ballot measure and gathered a team before a possible recall was in the air.

Elder, Rodota maintains, “was not prepared.”

In 2022, Californians will vote in a regular gubernatorial election. They had a chance to get behind former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a more moderate Republican, but preferred the Trump-like candidate who never figured out how to reach out beyond the tiny (less than a quarter of the electorate) GOP base.

It’s not clear or even likely that Faulconer would have won the recall. But when you look back, you see Elder never really had a prayer. Republican voters have been warned.

Debra J. Saunders is a fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Chapman Center for Citizen Leadership. Contact her at dsaunders@discovery.org.

