Debra Saunders: Can Science Lead to Dumb Panic?

WASHINGTON — Can science lead to dumb panic? It’s a question I’ve been asking as the stock market cannibalized itself in response to the coronavirus outbreak, academia shuttered classrooms and other interests did their utmost to convince their customers that they could get along just fine without them.

There is no question the coronavirus is a health threat to millions of Americans, especially the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. We have to protect them.

What’s disconcerting, though, is how many enterprises with no reported cases in towns with no community spreading were so fearful that they shut everything down.

Even when nothing really happens, it’s a huge story — which is why many Americans hate the news media.

In February, the American Conservative Union held its Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. After the event, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union that sponsors CPAC, learned that he had direct contact with an individual who at the time did not know he was infected.

Because Schlapp shook hands with President Donald Trump on Leap Day, there is a lot of speculation about the risk to the president. Ditto Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also spoke at CPAC.