Debra Saunders: California Targets Free Speech and Charities

In arguing to keep the policy, the California attorney general’s office said it would not release donor information. But a plaintiff’s expert “was able to access hundreds of thousands of confidential documents” on the attorney general’s website by changing a digit on the official URL, Chief Justice John Roberts observed in the majority opinion, which split along ideological lines.

Speaking before the decision was released, University of California law school professor John Yoo said, “The state can’t force you to reveal anonymous supporters for a nonprofit” because the big bench is on record recognizing anonymity as crucial for free speech and free association. Its landmark NAACP v. Alabama decision overturned a 1958 state law to require NAACP to disclose the identity of its members to Alabama, because of its chilling effect.

Yes, politicians should be ready to accept heat for their public positions, but governments should not use their power to intimidate citizens from exercising their free speech rights.

Just as voters make their choices in the privacy of the voting booth, some people prefer to keep their support for causes private.