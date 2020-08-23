Debra Saunders: Blaming Trump, But Giving Democrats a Pass on COVID

Still, no Democrats blamed Cuomo for the casualties in the true blue Empire State.

The blame lies with Trump, they argued, because he didn’t take the virus seriously when it hit the United States. When he should have ordered Americans to stay home, instead he urged people to go about their business. He cared more about the economy than American lives, critics claimed.

On March 7, Trump said of the virus: “We closed it down. We stopped it.” And: “We’re doing very well and we’ve done a fantastic job.”

Which sounds pretty bad — if you don’t know that on March 8 Cuomo told reporters: “There is more fear, more anxiety, than the facts would justify. This is not the Ebola virus, this is not the SARS virus, this is a virus that we have a lot of information on.”

In her acceptance speech, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris faulted Trump for turning “tragedies into political weapons” — even as she and fellow Democrats did just that.

The left wants to blame Trump so much that some are willing to put the onus on infected family members who got sick, they claim, because they trusted Trump.