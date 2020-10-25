Debra Saunders: Big Journalism's Laptop/Dossier Double Standard

The Biden campaign responded that it has no record of an official meeting and generally has dismissed the story as “Russian misinformation.”

Beltway journalists responded with a resounding yawn and stories on potential holes in the laptop stories.

I share their wariness about October surprises especially if they’re hand-wrapped by the judgment-impaired former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Thing is, the Burisma story isn’t new, and we already pretty much know what we need to know. An unqualified Hunter Biden — as The New York Times reported, he “lacked any experience in Ukraine and just months earlier had been discharged from the Navy Reserve for testing positive for cocaine” — was on a Ukrainian payroll as his father was supposed to be fighting corruption in Ukraine.

While the former veep continuously argues that Hunter “did nothing wrong” — that’s just not true. It was wrong for Hunter Biden to sell his name to foreign interests, and it was wrong of his father not to put a stop his son’s money-grubbing pursuits.

Diplomatic officials voiced their concerns about the arrangement but the vice president did nothing.