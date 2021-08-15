Debra Saunders: Beware the Street Name Police

The reason: A street name change forces locals to get new driver’s licenses and update their addresses so as not to miss checks, bills and subscriptions.

If most Alexandrians want the change, they can pursue it. If they succeed, life will go on.

That’s precisely why the scheme to change the name is so egregious. It seems to be not so much the product of deeply held beliefs but the work of activists trolling for easy grievances and an excuse to point fingers at others.

Reconstruction Alexandria is not a transparent, accessible group. To follow the group on Facebook, you must agree to its rules against hate speech and bullying — and then see if they’ll take you. The group supports debate, as long as everyone agrees.

“We accept anyone from any party as long as they’re committed to renaming streets from confederate names to names honoring BLM heroes,” reads the third rule, “as well as anyone who’s going down in history positively.”

Do you get the feeling these folks don’t understand much about history and how perspectives on individual leaders can change over time?