Debra Saunders: Bad election rules and stupid media tricks

A crisis is a terrible thing to waste, the saying goes. So Democrats have been working to make state election law changes implemented to make voting safer during COVID-19 both permanent and broader. And they’re pushing federal legislation to impose their methods on unwilling states.

They’re framing their play as “voting rights” — as if anyone who voted in 2016 had fewer rights.

Never mind that some states are pushing to get rid of COVID-inspired poll changes — including 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting in Texas — that are pricey and offer an open invitation to mischief.

The New York Times described the effort to end the 2020 changes in Texas as part of “the national struggle over voting rights” in the face of “Republican efforts to clamp down on voting.”

Speaking at a Tuesday event to commemorate the vicious Tulsa race massacre, President Joe Biden offered that the sacred right to vote “is under assault with incredible intensity like I’ve never seen.” As if returning to the laws of 2008 and 2012 — when President Barack Obama and his running mate won the White House — is an attack on democracy.