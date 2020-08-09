Debra Saunders: Anti-Trumpers spout radical ideas for 2020 election

Which sounds an awful lot like the Russian probe, with salacious gossip in a so-called dossier, launched under President Barack Obama. How do they not see that?

I won’t name the Transition Integrity Project’s participants, though their names have been made public. Suffice it to say that you’ve seen them lecturing Americans on cable TV against Trump’s reckless rhetoric and his inability to see that the White House belongs not to him but to the people.

When Trump talked about addressing the Republican National Convention from the White House, they had fits. And rightly so.

The group’s report notes that Trump told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he might not accept the results of the election and that voting by mail “is going to rig the election.” That July interview was used as justification for their June “matrix games” on what to do when the election results are in. They fear that Trump will be a poor loser as they contend they can wring concessions if he wins.

They also fear Team Trump will “provoke Team Biden into subverting norms.”

But really, it’s pretty clear that to get Team Biden to subvert norms, all Trump has to do is win.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0